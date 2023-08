Through two weeks of the 2023 high school football season in Hawaii, Kahuku again looks like the team to beat.

The Red Raiders, who have won two straight state titles, have beaten both of their 2023 opponents by at least five touchdowns, including a 52-17 drubbing of Saint Louis on Saturday.

Kahuku is a unanimous No. 1 in the rankings, which are below. A panel of 20 media members representing each football-playing island comprise the votes: