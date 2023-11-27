After winning its third straight HHSAA Open Division title, Kahuku stands alone atop the final Cover2 state rankings for 2023.

Kahuku finished 12-2, defeating Mililani 21-19 in Friday’s title game, avenging an earlier loss to the Trojans in the OIA championship game.

HHSAA Division I champion Waipahu finishes No. 7, while Waimea takes the final spot at 12 after winning its second straight Division II crown.

The final Cover2 poll for 2023, which was voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island, is below: