The upcoming HHSAA Open Division tournament has a chance to be the most competitive one yet.

The top-tiered division, which held its first tournament in 2016, has mostly been dominated by Saint Louis, which won the state title in the first four years of the tournament’s existence.

After a year that was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kahuku won its first-ever open title in 2021 and repeated in 2022.

For the first time ever, every team in the Open tournament opens a transitive win over each other. No. 1 seed Mililani opened its season with a loss to No. 3 Punahou. Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Campbell has a win over the Buffanblu. Mililani defeated No. 2 Kahuku in the OIA championship game. Additionally, both Mililani and Kahuku have defeated Campbell in 2023.

The full Open Division bracket is below: