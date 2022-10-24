Crunch time has arrived for the high school football season in Hawaii, particularly on Oahu, where the OIA and potentially the ILH will crown champions this weekend.

Kahuku and Mililani will play for the OIA Open title at Farrington on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while Aiea takes on Waipahu in the OIA Division I title game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Mililani in a championship doubleheader, which is preceded by the OIA Division II championship game between Kaiser and Nanakuli at 4 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Saint Louis takes on Punahou at Farrington at 6 p.m. A win for Punahou would give the Buffanblu their first ILH title since 2014, while a victory for Saint Louis would force a winner-take-all ILH Open championship rematch between the two teams next week.

With Kaiser as the one exception, every team playing a game on Oahu with championship implications this weekend is ranked in the latest Cover2 Top 12 poll, which is voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island.

