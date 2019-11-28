Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
82°
Waipahu
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
2022 Hawaii Elections
National News
Politics from The Hill
Washington-DC
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Action Line
Hawaii Travel
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Newsletter Sign-Up
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
‘Operation Unicorn’: What happens after the queen’s …
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Video
Hawaii business pays up for not paying overtime
Britain’s royal line of succession: Who is next in …
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
IKF’s first career grand slam helps lead Yankees …
Top Stories
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota preparing for ‘a lot of …
Tua Tagovailoa opens third season against the Patriots …
Parade to celebrate the Honolulu Little League team
Video
Game Preview: Hawai’i football hits the road to face …
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Aloha Festivals on its way with a statewide celebration
Video
Top Stories
Farmer’s Market Find with the Munchie Machine
Video
Top Stories
Home sales drop, prices still increasing
Video
Honolulu LLWS Championship Parade Preview
Video
Recognizing National Preparedness Month
Video
Ask A Specialist – Surfer’s Myelopathy
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
Tavana and Friends at Blue Note Hawaii
Video
Top Stories
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Video
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of September 5)
Video
NEW Ashley Homestore on Beretania Street
Video
Taormina Sicilian Cuisine Straight from Italy
Video
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Hawaii United Okinawa Association
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Meet the Team
Advertise with KHON2
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Pop Quiz
Pop Quiz: Best thing about being a state champion?
Top Pop Quiz Headlines
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Spirit animal?
Pop Quiz: Favorite Christmas gift?
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Hero or Villain?
Pop Quiz: Hawaii Prep
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Waipahu
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Best nickname on the Kahuku football …
More Pop Quiz
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Former prep stars on UH
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Go-to pregame song
Pop Quiz: Instagram or TikTok?
Pop Quiz: Favorite post-practice meal
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Dream car?
Cover2 Pop quiz: Poke or musubi?
Cover2 Challenge: Just dance
Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
THROWBACK THURSDAY
PLAY OF THE WEEK
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
POP QUIZ
RISING STAR
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
Trending Stories
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
One-time tax refund roll out tomorrow
Parade to celebrate the Honolulu Little League team
Hawaii business pays up for not paying overtime