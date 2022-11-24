Waipahu quarterback/receiver Liatama Uiliata is the 2022 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award winner, which is given annually to the state’s top offensive player.
With one game to go, Uiliata has already scored 30 touchdowns (11 passing, nine rushing and 10 receiving) in 2022, racking up 2,609 yards of total offense.
Past winners:
2021: Brody Bantolina, RB, ‘Iolani
2019: Jayden de Laura, QB, Saint Louis
2018: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Mililani
2017: Kahale Huddleston, RB, Hilo
2016: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Kapolei
2015: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Saint Louis
2014: McKenzie Milton, QB, Mililani
2013: Larry Tuileta, QB, Punahou; Bobby Lum, RB, Hawaii Prep