Waipahu quarterback/receiver Liatama Uiliata is the 2022 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award winner, which is given annually to the state’s top offensive player.

With one game to go, Uiliata has already scored 30 touchdowns (11 passing, nine rushing and 10 receiving) in 2022, racking up 2,609 yards of total offense.

Past winners:

2021: Brody Bantolina, RB, ‘Iolani

2019: Jayden de Laura, QB, Saint Louis

2018: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Mililani

2017: Kahale Huddleston, RB, Hilo

2016: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Kapolei

2015: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Saint Louis

2014: McKenzie Milton, QB, Mililani

2013: Larry Tuileta, QB, Punahou; Bobby Lum, RB, Hawaii Prep