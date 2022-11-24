Punahou junior Kekai Burnett is the 2022 Cover2 Olin Kreutz Award winner for Lineman of the Year.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

A menacing presence on the defensive line for the Buffanblu, Burnett is uncommitted but already holds college offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State and Stanford.

The full segment can be seen above.

This post is sponsored content.

2021: Kaeo Akana, DL, Roosevelt

2019: Tuipotu Lai, DL, Lahainaluna

2018: Sama Paama, OL/DL, Kaimuki

2017: Faatui Tuitele, DL, Saint Louis

2016: Mo Unutoa, OL, Kapaa

2015: Michael Eletise, OL, Kaiser

2014: Fred Ulu-Perry, OL, Saint Louis