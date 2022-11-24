Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You and Brock Fonoimoana are this year’s co-winners of the Cover2 Manti Te’o Award for Defensive Player of the Year.

For multiple years, Ah You and Fonoimoana have been cornerstones of Kahuku’s vaunted defense — Ah You at edge rusher, and Fonoimoana patrolling the secondary at safety.

Fonoimoana is set to sign with Utah, while Ah You is uncommitted.

Past winners:

2021: Liona Lefau, LB, Kahuku

2019: Nick Herbig, LB, Saint Louis

2018: Jordan Botelho, LB, Saint Louis

2017: Kana’i Mauga, DE, Waianae

2016: Kekaula Kaniho, DB, Kahuku

2015: Isaac Slade Matautia, LB, Saint Louis

2014: Ofa Fahiua, LB, Hilo

2013: Keli’i Padello, DE, Mililani; Hercules Mata’afa, LB, Lahainaluna