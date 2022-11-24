Waimea’s Kylie Linoz is the 2022 Cover2 Coach of the Year.

Linoz led Na Alii (9-2) to its first-ever appearance in a state title game.

Waimea and King Kekaulike will play for the HHSAA Division II crown on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Mililani.

Past winners:

2021: Wendell Look, ‘Iolani

2019: David Tautofi, Kaimuki

2018: Garret Tihada, Lahainaluna

2017: Cal Lee, Saint Louis

2016: Vavae Tata, Kahuku

2015: Vavae Tata, Kahuku

2014: Kale Ane, Punahou

2013: Rod York, Mililani