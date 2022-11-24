Waimea’s Kylie Linoz is the 2022 Cover2 Coach of the Year.
Linoz led Na Alii (9-2) to its first-ever appearance in a state title game.
Waimea and King Kekaulike will play for the HHSAA Division II crown on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Mililani.
The full segment can be seen above.
Past winners:
2021: Wendell Look, ‘Iolani
2019: David Tautofi, Kaimuki
2018: Garret Tihada, Lahainaluna
2017: Cal Lee, Saint Louis
2016: Vavae Tata, Kahuku
2015: Vavae Tata, Kahuku
2014: Kale Ane, Punahou
2013: Rod York, Mililani