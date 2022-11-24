Kahuku freshman Madden Soliai is this year’s Chad Owens Award Winner.
Soliai, the son of Red Raiders defensive coordinator Sola Soliai, has an astounding six punt blocks in 2022 — just two away from the national record.
Past winners:
2021: Lason Napuunoa, PK, Saint Louis
2019: Vincent Terrell, KR, Punahou
2018: Mika Makekau, PK, ‘Iolani
2017: Sekope Latu, P, Kahuku
2016: Stokes Nihipali-Botelho, KR, Kahuku
2015: Keala Santiago, KR, Kahuku
2014: Ranan Mammiya, KR, Farrington