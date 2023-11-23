Round 1 stunned outsiders and reverberated throughout the Hawaii high school football landscape. Round 2 is already historic, regardless of what happens in the grudge match.

Mililani-Kahuku II is akin to a prestigious combat sports championship bout, with two fighters battling for supremacy. Mililani snatched the belt from Kahuku three weeks ago, but the Red Raiders have fought their way back to title contention and earned a rematch.

When the Trojans (11-1) and Red Raiders (11-2) take the field for the HHSAA Open Division championship game on Friday at 7 p.m., multiple firsts will be accomplished just from the presence of each team. The matchup will serve as the first all-OIA meeting in state championship game history, as well as the first state title game to be held at the University of Hawaii’s Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

“It’s a great excitement. First time in state history two OIA teams, two public schools, are playing for the state championship, and also the first time playing in this venue,” Kahuku head coach Sterling Carvalho said. “We’re very fortunate now not to be capped by a certain number of fans, but allowing everyone who wants to see this game to be allowed to see this game come this Friday. So, we’re excited. This place can be rocking.

“I think I’m expecting an electric atmosphere. Mililani beat us in the regular season, now it’s for all the marbles. This is for the state championship. It’s gonna be electric come Friday night.”

Since the condemnation of Aloha Stadium, the HHSAA has held its championship games on a makeshift basis. The 2021 championships were held at Farrington, while Mililani hosted the 2022 championships. In 2023, Mililani will again host the Division I and Division II title games on Saturday. Friday’s Open Division contest will be held at Ching, where all 15,000 seats have the potential to be filled.

“We feel very blessed to be in this game. Excited and looking forward to it,” Mililiani head coach Rod York said. “I grew up playing in high school on Cooke Field, we had many games here and now practicing here as a UH player, now coming back as a high school coach, it brings back a lot of memories. A lot of good memories, and it’s historical for us. It’s gonna be crazy. The atmosphere is gonna be live, which we all want. We’re just fortunate for both teams to be here and our fans are going to be overly excited, as expected. For us, we don’t get here too often.

“As far as the history, I’m not into that. At this time, it’s just the two best teams. It just so happens to be two OIA teams. In ways, that’s great for the public schools and it just shows you how far we’ve come as far as coaches, as far as the kids’ development and our two programs. It could have easily been Campbell, it could have easily been Punahou here so again, we’re just blessed to take advantage of this opportunity and finish.”

Kahuku and Mililani played each other on Nov. 4 in the OIA Open championship game, with the Trojans winning 28-21, handing the Red Raiders their first loss to a Hawaii team since 2019. Kahuku was ranked No. 8 in the country by MaxPreps before the Mililani loss and slid all the way to 51 after it. The Trojans enter Friday’s matchup at No. 49, with the Red Raiders right behind at 50.

While some were upset the first matchup between the teams made Kahuku slide in the rankings more than it elevated Mililani, both coaches are paying no mind to it.

“People would think we’re disappointed about the rankings, but the best ranking is at the end of the season: To be No. 1, to be state champion, that’s all we care about,” Carvalho said. “Right now, rankings is just a number. We want to be a state champion, and that’s all we care about right now.”

Added York: “We gotta go earn it. We got a win, that’s about it. It’s not the last win. It’s not who wins the first matchup, it’s who wins the second matchup in Hawaii. We’ll see after this win, whoever’s fortunate. But we don’t look at the rankings, we pay no attention to it because it’s good and bad. We enjoy it, but at the same time, it doesn’t define us. We’re preparing for this game and if we want to be up there, then we gotta beat Kahuku (again). That’s how it is and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

The first matchup was a coming out party for Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan, who passed for 272 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 108 yards and an additional score. The junior’s performance drew comparisons to former Trojans McKenzie Milton and Dillon Gabriel, the two greatest quarterbacks York has coached at Mililani thus far.

“Kini’s special, and he’s developing right in front of your eyes. Every game, he’s getting better and he’s understanding when to throw the ball and where to throw the ball, how to deliver and where to deliver and when to throw and run,” said York, who has mostly given playcalling duties to McMillan. “Sometimes, he does things that we don’t want him to do but you don’t put handcuffs on a playmaker, you just let him do his thing, whether it’s good or bad.”

In addition to Friday’s built-in history, Kahuku has a chance to add to its own. The Red Raiders, who have won the last two HHSAA titles, have never won three straight as a program. Mililani, meanwhile, hasn’t played for the top-tier state crown since winning it all for the first time in 2014.

After a week of preparation, the two best teams in Hawaii are ready to go at it one last time in 2023 in a winner-take-all battle.

“This is just another game,” Carvalho said. “We just need to be 1-0 come Friday night, and that’s our mentality: Just 1-0 on Friday night. Everything else will take care of itself.”