This week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up focuses on a pair of recent state champions that will play each other on Friday night in the Garden Isle.

No. 9 Kapa’a, the 2021 HHSAA Division I champion, will take on Waimea, the 2022 Division II state champion, at 7:30 p.m. at the Baptiste Sports Complex.

Kapa’a got the better of Waimea in the first matchup between the teams, edging the Menehunes 31-22.

Rob DeMello and RJ Hollis preview the matchup in the segment above.