No. 6 Saint Louis visits No. 3 Mililani in this week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
RJ Hollis and Rob DeMello break the matchup down in the segment above.
This post is sponsored content.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
No. 6 Saint Louis visits No. 3 Mililani in this week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
RJ Hollis and Rob DeMello break the matchup down in the segment above.
This post is sponsored content.