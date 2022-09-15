No. 2 Punahou (3-1) takes on No. 4 Saint Louis (2-2) in this week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up.

The Buffanblu have not defeated the Crusaders since 2016, back when Tua Tagovailoa was throwing the ball for the men of Kalaepohaku.

Kickoff between Punahou and Saint Louis takes place on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Could this week be the week Punahou comes out on top in this storied ILH matchup? Rich Miano and Rob DeMello preview the matchup.

The full segment can be seen above.