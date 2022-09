This week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up is No. 1 Kahuku taking a visit to No. 5 Kapolei.

Despite having its 15-game winning streak snapped at national No. 1 St. John Bosco last week, the Red Raiders are still a unanimous No. 1 in the Cover2 poll.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

At 5-0, Kapolei is the only remaining unbeaten team in the OIA Open Division.

Rich Miano and Rob DeMello preview the matchup above.