In this week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up, Rob DeMello and Rich Miano break down Friday night’s HHSAA Open Division title game between Kahuku and Punahou.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Red Raiders (11-2) and Buffanblu (9-1) will meet in the state title game for the first time since 2012.

The full segment can be seen above.

This post is sponsored content.