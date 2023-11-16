In this week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up, Rob DeMello and RJ Hollis preview the HHSAA Open Division semifinal nightcap between Kahuku and Punahou.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
The full segment can be seen above.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
In this week’s Built FORD Tough Match Up, Rob DeMello and RJ Hollis preview the HHSAA Open Division semifinal nightcap between Kahuku and Punahou.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
The full segment can be seen above.