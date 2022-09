The first Built Ford Tough Match Up of the season features two of the state’s best.

No. 1 Kahuku will make the trek to Ewa Beach to take on No. 4 Campbell on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Kahuku is currently the state’s top team and only unbeaten team eligible for an HHSAA Open Division title at 4-0.

Campbell is currently 3-1, with its only blemish coming in a one-point loss to Mililani.

The Cover2 crew discusses the matchup above.