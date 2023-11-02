Voting for the 2023 Cover2 Awards is now live!

Each year, Cover2 gives awards for the state’s top offensive player, defensive player, coach, two-way player, special teams player and iron man player. Additionally, the Marcus Mariota Award goes to the state’s top overall player. Players can only be nominated for one category, although every player will also receive consideration for the Mariota Award.

For the first time ever, write-in votes are also an option for the awards for each category.

The fan vote, coach panel vote and media vote each cover a third of the tally that determines the 2023 Cover2 award winners. Write-in votes will be added to the media and coaches poll. Additionally, write-in nominees with high volume will be added to the fan ballot if applicable.

*Vote once per hour for each category