Zoom lifts 40-minute time limit on Thanksgiving day

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health experts continue to urge everyone to stay home for Thanksgiving.

If you still want to see your family, Zoom might be able to help.

The web conferencing platform will be lifting its 40-minute time limit on Thanksgiving day through 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday.

This will be for everyone, everywhere.

Zoom hopes this will allow you to connect with your family and friends..Share a meal, raise a glass and swap stories.