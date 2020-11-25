Zoom lifts 40-minute time limit on Thanksgiving day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health experts continue to urge everyone to stay home for Thanksgiving.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
If you still want to see your family, Zoom might be able to help.
The web conferencing platform will be lifting its 40-minute time limit on Thanksgiving day through 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday.
This will be for everyone, everywhere.
Zoom hopes this will allow you to connect with your family and friends..Share a meal, raise a glass and swap stories.