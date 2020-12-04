Zoom aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial for a virtual visit with Santa

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The countdown to Christmas continues and there’s a fun event coming up this weekend on Oahu.

The Battleship Missouri memorial remains temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, families can Zoom into the Mighty Mo for a good cause to see a special guest.

“Well for Christmas time this year, instead of our usual in person visit with Santa Claus, we’re offering a ‘Zoom with a Cause with Santa Claus’ where people can book a time for two children to meet and talk with Santa Claus and it’s personalized,” said Michael Carr, President and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association.

Families can now book a special virtual visit with Santa. He’ll be taking it from the rooftops to the computer screens on Saturday, then again on December 12th, 22nd and 23rd.

All of the proceeds will help the USS Missouri Memorial continue to operate amid the pandemic’s challenges.

“We’ve been closed almost all year, but we’ve been doing everything we can to reach out to our audiences. The support of the public is something that we always need all year around and I hope that by Christmas time we’ll actually see visitors walking these decks again.”

To book a Zoom with a Cause with Santa Clause, click here.

