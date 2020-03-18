Zippy’s closes dine-in restaurants, starts takeout only on Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Zippy’s Restaurants close all dine-in restaurants as of 10 p.m. March 17 until further notice.

All fast food takeout counters will remain open according to their respective hours.

On Thursday, March 19th at 10:30 a.m., all Zippys’ fast food takeout counters will be begin serving a limited menu.

All orders will be plated and bagged for take-out only and no eat-in seating will be allowed in the fast food area.

The limited menu will include most of the signature favorites, like chili, Zip Pacs, Korean Fried Chicken, saimin and more, but does eliminate some of the slower selling menu items.

This change in menu is necessary to increase the speed of service to provide Hawaii’s favorite foods, while preventing crowds from forming at the stores.

“We support flattening the curve of COVID-19. With over 2,000 employees and 24 locations, there are many challenges to modifying operations at our scale,” said FCH Enterprises Inc. president, Paul Yokota. “We know many customers who eat all three of their meals at Zippy’s daily – so we take our responsibility to feeding Hawaii seriously. We also want to provide our staff with a safe place to work.”

Zippy’s Restaurants encourages guests to utilize online and mobile ordering with our fast food takeout counters.

Zippy’s said it apologizes for any inconvenience these changes may cause, but they remain steadfast in providing a safe place for the community to get a hot, comforting meal during these times.

Zippy’s hours of operations and more information will be made available at www.zippys.com.