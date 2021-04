HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo is set to receive $600,000 in federal relief funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The money will be used towards upgrading its facilities and supporting its continued operations.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

The facility was fined more than half a million dollars for failing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

There were 27 residents that died in the outbreak.