HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Avalon Healthcare confirms one person died from coronavirus from the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
One resident and two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
To date, a total of 59 residents and 20 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. There are nine resident deaths related to COVID-19.
Of those, three residents are hospitalized at the Hilo Medical Center. There are 33 residents being taken care of in the coronavirus designated area.
Avalon Healthcare manages the veterans home.
- Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home: one death, one resident and two employees test positive for coronavirus
- Renowned MMA trainer and Waianae native Charles Kipilii continues to win every day following battle against substance abuse
- Struggling to pay rent? State launches new program for families impacted by COVID-19
- Jillian Michaels reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, warns against public gyms
- City confirms employee at Koolau Driver Licensing Center on Oahu tests positive for coronavirus