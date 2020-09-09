Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home: one death, one resident and two employees test positive for coronavirus

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Avalon Healthcare confirms one person died from coronavirus from the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

One resident and two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, a total of 59 residents and 20 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. There are nine resident deaths related to COVID-19.

Of those, three residents are hospitalized at the Hilo Medical Center. There are 33 residents being taken care of in the coronavirus designated area.

Avalon Healthcare manages the veterans home.

