Yukio Okutsu State Veterans home in Hilo holds ohana parade

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Veterans at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans home in Hilo got to see their loved ones for the first time in two months since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Residents sat out front of the facility to view their family members as they drove by.

Cars slowly drove up to the turn around and greeted the veterans from their car. There were short conversations, gifts and signs.

Some family members decorated their cars.

There will be another ohana parade on Friday May 29th, 2020 at 10:30am for the Ohana 1 residents and family members.