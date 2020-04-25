Young Brothers requests to scale back service to Maui, Hawaii counties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Young Brothers submitted a request to make temporary adjustments to the company’s sailing schedule for Maui and Hawaii counties.

Should this request get approved, it would take effect on May 5th.

The company says that this is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the decreasing cargo volumes for all ports. Young Brothers say that they will also implement changes to hours of operation at all of its ports including Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kahului, Kaumalapau, Kaunakakai, Kawaihae, and Hilo.

The following summarizes the requested temporary changes to YB’s sailing schedule for Maui and Hawaii counties beginning May 5, 2020, subject to PUC approval. All other county sailing schedules will not be affected. To view YB’s updated sailing schedule for the two counties, click here .

“These requested temporary adjustments to our sailing schedule will be optimized to utilize the excess capacity on our barges bound for Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Hilo to help ensure that shelves are stocked and our communities are served with steady, reliable inter-island cargo service,” said Young Brothers Sales and Marketing Manager Keith Kiyotoki.

The company may supplement service from Molokai as needed with an occasional stopover on Wednesday morning as the Kawaihae barge returns to the port of Honolulu. The service is intended to facilitate the timely transport of fresh produce from Molokai to the neighboring islands and support the farming and agriculture industries. The occasional Kawaihae/Kaunakakai stopover will allow fresh produce from Molokai to reach the neighbor-island markets.

In conjunction with the amended sailing schedule, all ports will convert one or two days of regular gate hours (7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) to half-day operations (7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.). C lick here to view Young Brothers’ updated gate hours at the ports of Honolulu, Nāwiliwili, Kahului, Kaumalapau, Kaunakakai, Kawaihae, and Hilo.

The company is closely monitoring the guidance and updates on COVID-19 from CDC, state, and local authorities. The company continues to accept essential goods and food items with uninterrupted deliveries at all ports across the state. Beginning on April 13, every individual who enters a Young Brothers facility is required to wear a face mask or covering in accordance with guidance from state and local health officials.