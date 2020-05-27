Young Brothers asks legislature for $25 million from CARES Act funding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One the biggest inter-island shipping companies in the state is now considering some drastic cuts.

Young Brothers claims it lost millions as cargo loads have dropped.

Young Brothers says the pandemic has caused a 30 percent drop in volumes leading to nearly $8 million in losses through April.

Last month, the company cut back on some of its routes to help offset some of the losses, but now it says it needs to do more.

If allowed, it will no longer deliver less than container loads of dry and refrigerated cargo to Kahului, Nawiliwili,Kawaihae and Hilo starting June 8.

If that doesn’t improve it’s situation, it may have to expand that to include all ports.

The changes first need to be approved by the Public Uilities Commission.

Young Brothers is asking the legislature for $25 million from the CARES Act funding the state received to sustain operations through the end of the year.