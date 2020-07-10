Young Brothers asks for temporary rate increase

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Shipping company Young Brothers is asking for a temporary rate increase.

The company made an emergency request to the Public Utilities Commission. It asked for the increase for the rest of 2020 in order to sustain its inter-island cargo transport services.

This is in addition to its recent request to reduce its sailing schedule to Hilo and Maui. This comes as it faces a projected $25 million loss.

The company had also previously requested $25 million in CARES Act funding from the State Legislature, which has not yet been granted.

An incident in June that caused 21 of young brothers’ shipping containers to go overboard in Hilo Harbor is still under investigation.

