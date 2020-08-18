Young Brothers 46% rate increase approved by PUC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Public Utilities Commission has approved Young Brother’s emergency request to increase rates by 46% with conditions.
The shipping company must resume the full pre-COVID-19 sailing schedule by Sept.1 which will restore an additional sailing from the ports of Hilo and Kahului to Honolulu.
Young Brothers also must provide six-months advance notice to the PUC and the state if it decides to discontinue regulated inter island service in the future.
They must undergo a financial and management audit.
