Young Brothers 46% rate increase approved by PUC

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Public Utilities Commission has approved Young Brother’s emergency request to increase rates by 46% with conditions.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The shipping company must resume the full pre-COVID-19 sailing schedule by Sept.1 which will restore an additional sailing from the ports of Hilo and Kahului to Honolulu.

Young Brothers also must provide six-months advance notice to the PUC and the state if it decides to discontinue regulated inter island service in the future.

They must undergo a financial and management audit.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories