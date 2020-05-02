You can now research your family tree from home

HONOLULU —Through May 31, 2020, the Hawaii State Public Library System is able to offer access to Ancestry Library Edition from home with just a library card.

Ancestry Library Edition provides access to census, vital data records, directories, and photos for those doing research on their family tree.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Ancestry Library Edition is offering temporary remote access to cardholders while libraries remain closed to the public.

“We are so happy that the Hawaii State Public Library System can provide access to this rich genealogical research tool from home. It’s really amazing when you can see a photo of a written census that your grandmother was part of when she was 9, and find clues to other family members,” said State Librarian, Stacey A. Aldrich.

Ancestry Library Edition is available at librarieshawaii.org.