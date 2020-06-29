YMCA’s free grab-and-go lunch service for kids extended to July 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since mid-March, the YMCA of Honolulu distributed over 65,000 free grab & go healthy lunches to kids in need.
The free lunch distribution for kids 18 years and under, which happens every Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. at nine sites.
Thanks to new grants, the program will continue through July 31.
Sites are listed below and at ymcahonolulu.org:
INSPIRE Church
95-061 Waimakua Dr, Mililani, HI 96789
Waipio Gardens
95-024 Waihau Street, Mililani, HI 96789
Puohala Elementary
45-233 Kulauli Street; Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kalihi Valley Instructional Bike Exchange (KVIBE) Program
1638 Kamehameha IV Road, Honolulu, Hawaii 96819
Nuuanu YMCA
1441 Pali Highway, Honolulu, HI 96813
Windward YMCA
1200 Kailua Road, Kailua, Hawaii 96734
Halawa View Apartments
99-009 Kaloloa Street, Aiea, Hi 96701
Puuwai Momi
99-132 Kohomua Street, Aiea, Hi 96701
Kuhio Elementary
2759 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
