YMCA’s free grab-and-go lunch service for kids extended to July 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since mid-March, the YMCA of Honolulu distributed over 65,000 free grab & go healthy lunches to kids in need.

The free lunch distribution for kids 18 years and under, which happens every Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. at nine sites.

Thanks to new grants, the program will continue through July 31.

Sites are listed below and at ymcahonolulu.org:

INSPIRE Church

95-061 Waimakua Dr, Mililani, HI 96789

Waipio Gardens

95-024 Waihau Street, Mililani, HI 96789

Puohala Elementary

45-233 Kulauli Street; Kaneohe, HI 96744

Kalihi Valley Instructional Bike Exchange (KVIBE) Program

1638 Kamehameha IV Road, Honolulu, Hawaii 96819

Nuuanu YMCA

1441 Pali Highway, Honolulu, HI 96813

Windward YMCA

1200 Kailua Road, Kailua, Hawaii 96734

Halawa View Apartments

99-009 Kaloloa Street, Aiea, Hi 96701

Puuwai Momi

99-132 Kohomua Street, Aiea, Hi 96701

Kuhio Elementary

2759 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96826

THE LATEST ON KHON2