YMCA offering virtual classes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The YMCA of Honolulu want to keep everyone moving during the new stay-at-home order.

They have opened up Virtual Y to the community through September 10.

Instructors will be running classes from their homes – offering up to 15 classes like zumba, core fusion, salsa aerobics, yoga, tai chi and more.

There’s fitness classes for kids and families and special classes for active older adults.

Other activities offered are healthy cooking classes and ukulele lessons.

There is even Virtual Y on demand for those who can’t make a live class.

