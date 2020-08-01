YMCA extends summer day camp

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The YMCA extended its programs since the start of school is delayed.

The YMCA of Honolulu extended their Summer Day Camp programs through August 7, at their Kalihi, Leeward, Mililani, Nuuanu, and Windward YMCA Branches for youth who have completed K through 6th grade.

YMCA Camp Erdman also extended the Summer Day Camp program through August 14 for youth and teens ages 6 to 16 years.

For information and to register, go to www.ymcahonolulu.org.

