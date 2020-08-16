YMCA Camp Erdman Summer Day Camp participant tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A participant in the YMCA Camp Erdman Summer Day Camp tested positive for the coronavirus, according to YMCA Honolulu President and CEO.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to YMCA officials, the participant was in the program on Monday, August 10 through Wednesday, August 12.

“We immediately contacted the Department of Health and are awaiting their consult,” said the YMCA Honolulu.

Program officials say that there were 11 participants. Parents and guardians of these participants were called and were asked to pick up their children. Staff who may have been exposed, are being quarantined and offered COVID-19 testing. There were two people.

“We also contacted the parents and guardians of participants who may have traveled on a school bus with this participant. Although bus riders wear masks at all times and are seated six feet or more apart, as a safety precaution, we separated this group from the rest of the camp. Their parents and guardians were contacted to pick them up. There were 23 of these participants,” said the YMCA.

Parents and guardians of other participants who were not exposed were updated on the situation by phone calls and email.

YMCA officials add that Camp Erdman is deep cleaned daily. The areas affected were also deep cleaned several times.

Friday, August 14, was the last day of Camp Erdman Summer Day Camp.

Latest Stories on KHON2