HONOLULU (KHON2) — Not even 24 hours after reopening for dine-in service, a Honolulu restaurant was ordered to close for a day.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Honolulu Liquor Commission inspectors went to Yakiniku Don Day on Keeaumoku Street on Thursday night, Sept. 24.
Inspectors said that the restaurant was serving liquor after 10 p.m. and had parties of more than five people. Workers were also not wearing masks.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Breonna Taylor signwaving held at State Capitol
- Laie’s Wayne Taulapapa scores two touchdowns in season-opening win for Virginia
- Yakiniku Don Day cited after violating city’s emergency order
- Coronavirus: Four deaths, 127 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 26
- No. 13 UCF overcomes slow start as Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel tosses 4 touchdowns in 51-28 rout over East Carolina