Yakiniku Don Day cited after violating city’s emergency order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Not even 24 hours after reopening for dine-in service, a Honolulu restaurant was ordered to close for a day.

Honolulu Liquor Commission inspectors went to Yakiniku Don Day on Keeaumoku Street on Thursday night, Sept. 24.

Inspectors said that the restaurant was serving liquor after 10 p.m. and had parties of more than five people. Workers were also not wearing masks.

