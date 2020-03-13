XFL ‘will not be playing regular season games’ as coronavirus cancellations continue

The XFL has announced that its season is effectively over as of Thursday due to the coronovirus epidemic.

The statement released said “currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games. However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. “

Just last week, Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu of the St. Louis Battlehawks won XFL star of the week honors for Week Four.

Appreciate the love and support the fans & community gave me in St. Louis!! Not sure what the future holds but I’d come back in a heart beat. Definitely a place to be and I will always cherish this first season as a @XFLBattleHawks #kawkawNation — Jordan Ta'amu (@JTaamu10) March 13, 2020

The only remaining undefeated team through five games of the season was the Houston Roughnecks who were head coached by former University of Hawaii head coach June Jones.

The league has played five weeks of a 10-week schedule. The postseason was scheduled for semifinal games on April 18-19 with the final in Houston on April 26.