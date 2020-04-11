XFL suspends operations, lays off staff

CARSON, CA – MARCH 08: Goal post with XFL logo seen at Dignity Health Sports Park before the XFL game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The XFL has suspended operations indefinitely due to the coronavirus with no return in sight for now. It has also laid off its operational staff.

The 2020 XFL season lasted five games before the league canceled its season due to COVID-19.

A handful of players and coaches with Hawaii ties were featured in the league, including quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. The Pearl City graduate was one of the success stories of the league after securing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions.