WSL suspends Billabong Pipe Masters competition due to coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The World Surf League has suspended the Billabong Pipe Masters competition because of a coronavirus outbreak within its staff including it’s CEO Erik Logan.

In a statement, the City and County of Honolulu said they have been in contact the World Surfing League and that five individuals had tested positive with the coronavirus following their testing protocols.

“We can confirm WSL has been in contact with the State Department of Health, and quickly took the appropriate action by suspending activity; making health and safety a top priority,” the city stated.

In statement, the organization says it does not believe that any athletes have been exposed.

It goes on to say those who are sick are self-isolating and contact tracing has been implemented.

State representative Sean Quinlan (D) Waialua, Haleiwa, Kaaawa said the announcement is concerning.

“It’s beyond concerning. It’s upsetting. I’m very upset,” he said. “You know, we were promised that there would be certain safeguards in place. I don’t know how well those safeguards were followed. I don’t have the full details yet.”

Quinlan said he questioned the WSL getting a film permit from the beginning.

“It was probably almost inevitable that problems would arise,” Quinlan continued.

“I can say with certainty that they should not be going in for a film permit for what is clearly a spectator event that is an egregious abuse of a loophole that should not exist,” Rep Quinlan said.

The state film commissioner said in a statement:

“The Billabong Pipe Masters event has been postponed and the Department of Health has been informed of the Covid-19 cases and are taking appropriate action. The concern of course is for the health and safety of the public.”

One North Shore Neighborhood Board member believes the City and State rushed the event.

“I think the State and City, although trying to recoup some type of economic stand, now we lose more,” said board member Racquel Hill.

“Meanwhile, we have students that can’t play sports for the rest of the year, and they haven’t traveled anywhere, they’ve been at home. So, you know, it’s a poor plan, if you could even call it that,” Hill said.

She said she believed the WSL followed the protocols that were implemented but added the virus has no limits and hopes all the athletes and staff remain healthy.

She said she’s grateful no spectators were allowed this year.

The Billabong Pipe Masters holding period is through Dec. 20.

The WSL could not comment further on the matter.

“I don’t think WSL is singled out,” Hill said. “I think sports in general, events in general, life in general, has just been completely altered to a way we’re not really sure. You know, we have to manage it as it comes.”