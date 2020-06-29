Workshop for caregivers on dementia presented online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A workshop for caregivers of people with dementia will be held online on July 18 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Alzheimer Association’s Aloha Chapter is hosting author, Frances Kakugawa to lead a one-hour workshop called “Caregiving: A Dignified Life Without Guilt or Remorse.”

The workshop is for caregivers, writers, and anyone who would like to support the nonprofit’s work on the Big Island, Maui, Kauai and Oahu.

There’s a $40 suggested donation. Funds go to support the Alzheimer Association’s Aloha Chapter and The Longest Day fundraiser.

For more information or questions please contact Christine Spencer by emailing cespencer@alz.org or call 808-518-6650.

