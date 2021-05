HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for a job dozens of employers are hiring.

They’ll be taking part in the workforce virtual job fair on Wednesday, May 19.

Companies such as Hawaii Pacific Health, First Hawaiian Bank, City Mill, and those in the visitor industry are hiring.

The job fair will be held online May from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You’re encouraged to register and upload your resume first here or at workforcehonolulu.com/registernow