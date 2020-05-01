Woman charged in connection to an armed carjacking

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Attorney General’s Office says that a 27-year-old Waipahu woman was charged in connection to an armed carjacking on April 27.

Officials said that Vanity Sua was involved in the crime with two other male suspects. Sua initiated the encounter with the victims and got into their parked vehicle. Then, two men approached the victims’ vehicle.

When the victim in the driver’s seat tried to start the ignition, one of the male suspects pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. Sua reached over and removed the car keys from the ignition and got out of the vehicle.

Both of the male suspects then ordered the victims out of the vehicle at gunpoint. One of the male suspects entered the victims’ vehicle.

Sua then drove away in her vehicle followed by the male suspect driving the victims’ vehicle, and the other male suspect driving a truck.

