Judge denies supervised release for woman accused of murdering North Shore teacher in 2017

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases among inmates, the Supreme Court has decided to grant early release for low-risk inmates at Oahu Community Correctional Center in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Hailey Dandurand, who is accused of murdering North Shore mother Telma Boinville, was among the many to file a request from OCCC, expressing concerns over the growing clusters.

Dandurand’s attorney said his client is still innocent until proven guilty, and by being at OCCC right now, Dandurand’s life is at risk.

“Those that are presently incarcerated, including my client Ms. Dandurand, face an unreasonable risk of imminent death. That’s not fair for anyone that’s merely accused of wrongdoing,” said Barry Sooalo, Dandurand’s Attorney.

On August 18, Dandurand filed a fourth motion for a bail reduction or supervised release based on the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in prisons. The motion was denied.

Dandurand and then-boyfriend Stephen Brown were arrested in December 2017 for the murder of Telma Boinville, a local North Shore teacher and mother. Boinville was found dead in a home she was cleaning, while her young daughter was tied up in the next room.

Dandurand was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, two counts of Kidnapping, Burglary in the First Degree, Unauthorized Entry into Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, and Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information. Bail was set at $500,000.

In March, she filed a request to be released from custody. The court treated the matter as a non-hearing motion and denied the request.

Dandurand returned to court twice in April and another time in August to ask the judge for either supervised release or reduction in bail. All matters were addressed as a non-hearing motion and the judge once again denied the request. Dandurand’s financial circumstances, criminal history, and risk to the public were all considered in the decision.

In a report detailing the denied motion, the judge wrote “the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, while significant, does not allow the court to conclude that the currently set bail amount is unreasonable.”

“I’m hopeful that judges will be able to undertake some careful consideration of the danger and make the right decisions, as they did in this instance,” said Nanci Kreidman, CEO of Domestic Violence Action Center.

Nanci Kreidman of the Domestic Violence Action Center is urging the courts to reconsider releasing inmates early, or if they take on a case, take into consideration the safety of victims.

“When we are evaluating community safety, let’s include in the formula the evaluation of people who have been victimized,” said Kreidman.

So far, about a dozen inmates have been granted early release because of the pandemic, but KHON is told hundreds more are eligible.

Latest Stories on KHON2