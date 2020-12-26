Wolfgang Steakhouse cited for social distancing infraction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wolfgang Steakhouse at the Royal Hawaiian Center was ordered to close for a 24-hour period by the Honolulu Liquor Commission on Friday, Dec. 24, due to an infraction of social distancing protocols.

The restaurant received the citation at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, and will not be allowed to open until 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25.

The establishment said in a statement, the Steakhouse adheres to every guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) including social distancing protocols but “during the course of operations, an infraction occurred briefly.”

Wolfgang Steakhouse will extend its hours of operations during the evening of Saturday, Dec. 25, to accommodate for any inconvenience to customers.

No alcohol will be served after 10 p.m., per Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Emergency Order 2020-21.