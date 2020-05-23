Witness tip leads to the arrest of a California woman for violating quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON) — Misty Lynn Beutler of Moorepark, CA was arrested in Hawaii Kai on Friday morning for violating the state’s 14-day travel quarantine. The 51-year-old arrived in Hawaii on May 9th.

A press release from the Governor’s office stated:

Investigators say Misty Lynn Beutler arrived in Honolulu on May 9 to stay with her son at a Hawai‘i Kai condominium. A resident of the complex reported seeing the woman and her son unloading luggage that day. Two days later, the same witness reported seeing the pair enter the condo lobby carrying beach equipment. Then on Wednesday, the witness said she saw Beutler walking her son’s dog.

This morning investigators went to the complex to interview witnesses. As they were doing so, they saw Beutler and her son come out of the elevator and attempt to walk out of the building. She was arrested, booked and charged. Her bail is set at $2,000.

Hawai‘i Attorney General Clare Connors commented, “We again ask all visitors and returning residents to follow both the 14-day quarantine rule and all emergency rules in place right now. In addition to my office, law enforcement agencies across the State have cited hundreds of people for emergency rules violations and have made dozens of arrests for violating the travel quarantine. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in these efforts.”