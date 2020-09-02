With lessons learned on the gridiron, local music star Johnny Suite exudes positivity through his songs

Before he was known as local music phenomenon Johnny Suite, Elijah Lagafuaina was a star on the football field.

In 2010, he was an all-state safety during his senior season at Mililani before playing college football at Mt. San Antonio College in California and West Texas A&M. It was during his years in Canyon, Texas that his music career truly began. With the help and encouragement from a handful of teammates also from the islands, Suite started his pursuit of the craft, which includes writing his own songs.

“We all stuck together and I was always the one with the ukulele or the guitar, kind of giving us the sense of home,” Suite recalled to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “We’re sitting in a circle, just jamming music just so we could build that essence of home and people started to record me and encouraging me often like, ‘Bro, you should keep posting more videos of you singing.’ Honestly, that’s definitely helped to get to where I am today.”

Suite’s unique sound blends many genres of music including reggae, gospel, R&B, soul, pop and country. His top streaming song, “Thank You,” has over 700,000 streams on Spotify and counting. The song pays humble homage to those who have helped him along his journey.

“You listen to the message in all my music, it’s really about appreciation, it’s about being grateful for what you have in front of you and that’s what I’m really extremely grateful for and why I love and appreciate music so much,” Suite says. “I get to use it as a gift to express my gratuity and my appreciation that I have.”

Getting humbled on the football field early on in his college career has shaped Suite as both an artist and as a person.

“There’s no way I would be able to flourish the way I have been in this music industry if it wasn’t for all of the important lessons that I’ve learned through the grind of playing football,” he said.

“One of the biggest things I’ve learned through football is humility. Coming from Hawaii where there’s great talent, I left this island with a chip on my shoulder like, ‘I’m about to go to this school, I’m about to run things, I’m about to start as a true freshman’ and that wasn’t the case for me. God gave me a huge humble pie straight to my face, so it’s really the essence of work ethic is something that I learned through college because I realized that not everything is gonna be handed to you.”

On Nov. 1, 2019, Suite’s first EP, titled “Keep it Movin,’” was released. Since then, he’s remained prominent on the local music scene with concerts and appearances. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to in-person events for now. Nonetheless, he has remained active on social media, posting new content in hopes of using his music as a vehicle to inspire hope and positivity.

“It’s definitely lit a fire under my butt, to write music that’s gonna be healing, that’s gonna make people find joy,” he said. “With music comes a big platform, especially on social media so beyond the writing, beyond the singing, beyond the performing, it’s really sharing content that’s gonna encourage and uplift people, especially during a crazy time like this.

“You start to grow up, a greater feel of appreciation for this gift of music. It’s not even necessarily just you being able to perform for everyone but it’s also the same energy that people give you, too. I miss that feeling and I know I speak on behalf of every single artist and musician whose careers are on hold right now where we all cannot wait to get out and put on a show for everybody.”