With concerns about the upcoming school year, parents explore homeschool options

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Maui County Council member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez will host a virtual meeting to ease the minds of parents who are thinking about teaching their kids at home due to the pandemic.

Rawlins-Fernandez has homeschooled her own children for two years. She says the option is great for parents who are not ready to send their kids back to campus.

“As parents, we are our children’s first teachers and really claiming that and really taking this opportunity to teach them things that you may have wished you learned in school,” said Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Maui County Council member.

Although the task can seem daunting, some parents find homeschool beneficial.

“I just did my own research and took our state standards and just created lessons from ground zero,” said Monica Akamu, a parent of a homeschool student. “But there are so many options for families out there, through schools and through online services.”

Akamu has taught her kids from home for the last four years. She says the hands-on teaching is a plus, but there are some challenges.

“That’s the one thing I heard from other parents is the social interaction, but right now is the perfect time to not be interacting with too many people,” said Akamu.

Experts will join in on the virtual meeting on Thursday to provide homeschooling tip for parents.

“They can join in there and ask their questions or even contribute if they’re a homeschool parent. I have been receiving a lot of emails from parents who homeschooled their children that are offering to be resources for those who are interested in homeschooling for the first time,” said Rawlins-Fernandez.

The virtual meeting starts at 5 p.m. on and is free and open to the public.

To tune in, visit Rawlins-Fernandez’s Facebook page or use the Blue Jeans App.

