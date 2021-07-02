Winners announced in Week 3 of #HIGotVaccinated prize giveaway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six more Hawaii residents are winners of the state’s #HIGotVacinated program.

Amy Yamashiro, of Pearl City won 100,000 Hawaiian Miles, Leslie Matsumoto, of Paia won 100,000 Marriot Bonvoy points and four others won trips thanks to Alaska, American and Southwest Airlines.

The final 83 names were drawn on Thursday, July 1, and will be announced later in July.

Officials said, more than 250,000 people registered for a chance to win.

The second round of the campaign kicks off on Monday, July 12.

