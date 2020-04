HONOLULU (KHON2) — Will public school students return to the classroom before the school year’s done? A lot of parents want to know.

According to the DOE Superintendent, following CDC guidelines, schools can resume if the state has four weeks of no new cases.

Now, a lot of students and parents are also wondering about graduation ceremonies.

The DOE says, schools have until April 15th to decide if they’ll go on as planned.

As for Summer school, that’s still under review.