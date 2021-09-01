Wilcox Medical Center announces new vaccine clinic hours on Kaua’i

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LIHU’E (KHON2) – Wilcox health officials say starting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, their clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., every Wednesday.

In addition, to help maintain social distancing and a safe environment, walk-in vaccinations will only be available from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, WMC’s Mobile Vaccination Van (MVV) in partnership with the County of Kaua’i and the Hawai’i Health Systems Corporation, will be visiting the following locations this week, offering free vaccines for the community.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, the MVV will be at the Kapa’a Neighborhood Center on 4491 Kou Street, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., walk-in only.

On Friday, Sept. 3, the MVV will be at the Hanapepe Neighborhood Center on 4451 Puolo Road, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., walk-in only.

Finally, on Saturday, Sept. 4, the MVV will be at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center on 5-5358 Kuhio Hwy, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., walk-in only.

According to WHC, all clinics are open for vaccinations for individuals ages 12 and older. The Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at no cost. And third doses of the Pfizer adn Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised individuals will also be available.

Wilcox health officials said Individuals being vaccinated should bring a photo ID and an insurance card, if they have one. Minors ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who will need to sign a consent form for the minor being vaccinated.

For more information about these mobile clinics and to schedule appointments for the Wilcox Medical Center Vaccine Clinic, visit WilcoxHealth.org/Vaccine.