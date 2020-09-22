“Wi-Fi on Wheels” program aims to help students with internet problems

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Internet connectivity has become a necessary part of virtual education for many student across the state. To help, Kamehameha Schools, Partners in Development Foundation (PIDF) and HawaiiKidsCAN launched a “Wi-Fi on Wheels” connectivity program to support families of one West O’ahu school with their distance learning needs.

The “Wi-Fi on Wheels” initiative will focus on helping students at Kamaile Academy Public Charter School who have reported connectivity issues when engaging with online learning.

The vehicle, which is equipped with a router and unlimited wireless data, provides high-speed internet at a radius of 100-200 feet, ensuring that students are able to access online programming while maintaining safety guidelines and physical distancing protocols.

“The COVID-19 health crisis has exposed the deep digital divide across Hawaii’s communities,” said David Miyashiro, executive director of HawaiiKidsCAN. “Too many students have struggled to consistently access online learning opportunities due to lack of internet connectivity at home. HawaiiKidsCAN is proud to promote creative approaches around the state to ensure that more students can continue learning and stay connected to friends and teachers.”

